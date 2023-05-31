VIRTUAL EVENT | A Critical Conversation about the consumer-driven shift to sustainable investments

As the world grapples with pressing environmental and social challenges, the future of sustainable investments holds tremendous promise. An increasing number of consumers now take environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into consideration when making investment and finance decisions.

Sanlam Investments embarked on a journey to become a more purpose-led business several years ago, with sustainable and impact investing deeply embedded at its core. By fully embracing this investing tenet, it has been working to create a future where people can live in thriving communities filled with opportunity and hope — an outcome that it believes can impart a legacy of wealth.

As Carl Roothman, CEO of Sanlam Investments, puts it: “As stewards of capital, we have a duty to manage the money that is entrusted to us in a responsible manner. Our duty extends beyond our mandates to deliver positive investment outcomes — it also requires us to make a real, sustainable difference to people and the planet.”

The Critical Conversations series of virtual events embodies Sanlam Investments’ unwavering commitment to fostering positive social and environmental change for all its stakeholders. This initiative aims to facilitate insightful dialogues, bringing together the right people to explore important topics and advance meaningful discussions.

Register now for the seventh virtual event in the Critical Conversations series. Taking place on June 7 and themed “Be the change you want to see”, it’s informed by the consumer-driven shift towards sustainable investment choices.

During this virtual event, a panel of experts will focus on value propositions to new generations, who place positive ESG changes at the forefront of their investment and finance decisions.

These experts will share their perspectives on:

Sustainability as a core principle in business;

The longevity of a business without an ESG strategy;

The correlation between sustainability and profitability;

Regulations and ESG; and

The concept of ESG additionality.

Chaired by renowned business and news presenter Lerato Mbele, the panel will include:





Shameela Soobramoney, CEO of the National Business Initiative (NBI);

Ravi Pillay, a faculty member at the Gordan Institute of Business Science (Gibs);

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, chief business development officer at Mitacs Toronto; and

Dion Chang, acclaimed future trend analyst, author and founder of Flux Trends.

Event details