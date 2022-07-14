Infrastructure investment a solution to SA’s low GDP, jobs and poverty woes

Investing in sustainable infrastructure projects is the most effective weapon against SA’s triple threat of low economic growth, poverty and unemployment. This message solidified during the Sanlam Investments Critical Conversations event, which challenged stakeholders from the private and public sectors to reimagine the country under an “Infrastructure for Good” theme.

“If we are serious about fighting unemployment and poverty, then infrastructure is the best weapon in our arsenal,” Ockert Doyer, head of credit and portfolio manager of the Sanlam Investments Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, said during the event.

The ensuing debate focused on how the government and the private sector should fund and manage the R6-trillionin infrastructure investments which need to take place in SA between now and 2030. According to Doyer, the government has capacity for two thirds of this sum, with the remainder likely to come from the private sector — including retirement fund assets.

The need for investable, green infrastructure projects

There is broad consensus that green, impactful and resilient infrastructure investment can go a long way in addressing the country’s challenges. “SA’s socioeconomic ills are complex, and I am not sure that infrastructure investment solves it all. But what I can say is that quality infrastructure is a key differentiator between developing and developed countries,” said Catherine Koffman, group executive: project preparation at the Development Bank of SA (DBSA).

The caveat is that large infrastructure projects have to tie in with global environmental and social themes, or risk becoming stranded assets.

The event highlighted the need for large infrastructure projects to be investible for private investors, whether based locally or offshore. If this could be achieved, the local retirement fund industry could play a significant role in addressing the country’s infrastructure investment shortfall.

Ndabe Mkhize, founding chair of the Asset Owners Forum SA, said local retirement funds invested less than 10% of their assets in infrastructure projects and private markets, compared with 26% in developed markets. The forum is working to improve this outcome.