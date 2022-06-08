RMB Morgan Stanley tops FM's 2022 analysts ranking

In 2022 RMB Morgan Stanley is the top-ranked research firm among the winners of the 46th annual Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards.

Held in partnership with Iress and the JSE, the awards function, which was hosted on May 31 at The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Johannesburg, also went online via a dedicated streaming platform.

These awards recognise SA's top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry.

The Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts survey is the only one in SA that provides a reliable and independent ranking of skills in the industry. The research, conducted by Intellidex, is estimated to cover 90% of the institutional stockbroking market through confidential questionnaires completed by their domestic institutional clients.

The Young Analyst of the Year award was adjudicated by the CFA Society SA, which has been promoting the development of young analysts for the past eight years. The judges found the top submissions to be insightful and thorough with a reasonable and well-constructed basis, and solid thought given to linking macros to company performance.

Over the past few years, the submissions for non-equity research have reduced and, to keep the award competitive, the equity and non-equity submissions were combined into one category for 2022. This year’s winner is Samantha Naicker from Absa CIB for her research on Tiger Brands.

Noah Capital Markets is the Small Black Broker award winner for the third year in a row. Qualification for this category requires meeting the criteria of being more than 50% black-owned with a minimum level 2 B-BBEE rating, and top line revenue that does not exceed R100m.

This year’s top category winners are:

Top Research Firm: RMB Morgan Stanley

Top Sales Team: RMB Morgan Stanley

Top Firm: Administration Efficiency: Standard Bank SBG Securities

Top Firm: Corporate Access: RMB Morgan Stanley

Top Firm: Execution — Derivatives: Peresec

Top Firm: Execution — Equities: RMB Morgan Stanley

Top Firm: Execution — Fixed Income Securities: Nedbank Securities

CLICK HERE to view the 2022 research findings special report.