Equipping financial advisers with the right tools: a closer look at ETFs

With their popularity and consumer interest growing in exchange traded funds (ETFs), it’s imperative for financial advisers to be on top of their game. How does a financial adviser construct a portfolio that uses ETFs as the building blocks for successful returns?

As at end-August 2021, ETFs with a market capitalisation in excess of R113bn were traded at a YTD average daily value in excess of R310m on the JSE. The total value of trades sits at more than R50bn.

“ETFs continue to offer a significant value proposition for novice and astute investors in an economic environment that remains difficult to navigate,” says Adèle Hattingh, business development and exchange traded products manager at the JSE.

The popularity of ETFs is growing: they’re efficient, relatively inexpensive investment vehicles, and they offer higher levels of liquidity and transparency than many other funds. And because they can be traded like any other stock, they’re a great offering for investors.

With a wide variety of ETFs — 85 on the JSE (as at September 9 2021) — available: equity, bond and fixed income, commodity, currency, speciality and factor, a solid understanding of their unique features will give financial advisers the edge when it comes to constructing well balanced client portfolios, particularly during the volatile economic times in which we live.