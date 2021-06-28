WATCH LIVE | The Science of Safety

In SA, safety is both a reality and a feeling. More than 70% of South Africans feel unsafe most of the time. As a result, one in four people suffer from anxiety and depression.

Human behaviour is seldom rational – people are driven by emotions. Our response to a person, place or situation is often as much about our emotional state as our rational one – sometimes even more so. Perception is indeed often reality, which is why it’s important to acknowledge and understand human behaviour and create solutions that accommodate it and help South Africans feel safe. Only then does concern convert into confidence. It is when this change flows, that momentum truly grows.

Watch the Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Momentum Insure on the "Science of Safety" to empower South Africans to move forward with confidence on their success journey.

Watch the re-broadcast of the discussion on Business Day TV on DStv channel 412 on:

* July 1 2021 at 3pm

* July 2 2021 at 2pm

* July 3 2021 at 3pm.





Panel members: