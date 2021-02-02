WEBINAR | Exploring second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis

In an increasingly globalised world, many South Africans are investing in second citizenship to access better business, education, or travel opportunities. Acquiring dual citizenship is recognised as an insurance policy against unpredictability and protecting you and your family’s future.

In recent years, St Kitts and Nevis has become a popular destination among Africans looking for a safe and secure route to a second citizenship. Since 1984, the dual-island nation has welcomed foreign investors and their families to become citizens after contributing to its Sustainable Growth Fund under its citizenship by investment (CBI) programme.

The upcoming, “Connecting Again: Preparing for a Revitalised 2021 with Second Citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis” webinar with Business Day, in partnership with CS Global Partners, will explore St Kitts and Nevis’s CBI programme and the opportunities available to South Africans.

The webinar, taking place on February 16 2021 with Prime Minister Timothy Harris who will be joined by CBI Unit CEO Les Khan and CS Global Partners CEO Micha Emmett, will look at why St Kitts and Nevis citizens are equipped to benefit from a more borderless 2021, the application process, and the expected changes coming to the programme this year. It will also look at why second citizenship is essential to diversifying and protecting your wealth.

“CBI is a powerful tool to give an individual and their family the label of being a citizen of the world because an alternative citizenship can give freedom to travel to key business hubs, providing an additional layer of safety and security, making it the best insurance policy for families,” says Emmett.

Applicants who successfully pass the multi-tiered vetting process unlock benefits from increased travel mobility to 156 destinations, including prominent business hubs in Europe and Asia, and the right to live and work in the country. Lastly, the option to pass down citizenship for future generations ensures you can establish a future legacy that will stand the test of time.

As much of the world continues to grapple with the spread of coronavirus and forced travel restrictions, it has become important to have a plan B for when the next crisis hits.

Join us for this insightful Business Day Dialogues LIVE webinar, in partnership with CS Global Partners, to learn more about the how acquiring dual citizenship can increase your global mobility.

Event details:

Date: February 16 2021

Time: 12pm to 1pm (SAST)

Cost: FREE



