Europe edges back from the brink, one step at a time

With Merkel looking likely to win a fourth term, Macron is someone with whom she would be happy to share the yellow brick road en route to protecting Project Europe. A France under Le Pen, a Eurosceptic, would have been an extremely difficult situation for Merkel to navigate, if not impossible.

As pleased as Brussels would have been with a Macron victory, it is likely that the Kremlin would have gone easy on the vodka on the Sunday night. On the eve of the election, team Macron was hacked in what points to another Russian attempt to destabilise the Eurozone. Like a meddling mother-in-law, Putin just can’t seem to keep his nose out of everyone else’s business and, as if the fragile union didn’t have enough challenges already, it now needs to be vigilant to ensure the Kremlin has limited influence over its democratic processes.

So, in the words of the iconic Austin Powers, “Well, whoop-de-doo, but what does it all mean [for investors]?” Thus far, 2017 has been a good year for Europe, with the Netherlands electing a centrist government instead of another far-right leader in the form of Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom. The victory was resounding and another significant speed bump successfully negotiated for Europe.

Following the French election, the one problem child that simply won’t get off the couch, find a job and leave its parents’ house is Italy. After the failure of Matteo Renzi’s government to have constitutional reforms passed in late 2016, its commitment to the Eurozone may be questioned, which is something we are watching closely.

At Investec Wealth & Investment, we have been monitoring select European equities, many of which offer a good margin of safety and have been unfairly tainted with negative sentiment around the Eurozone. Through our Global Investment Strategy Group, we have made good geographical calls that came through well in terms of performance in our global portfolios. We continue to be vigilant.

Ewan Naude is an investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.

This article was paid for by Investec.