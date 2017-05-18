Investing

Europe edges back from the brink, one step at a time

Thus far, 2017 has been a good year for Europe – and investors are seeing the benefits

18 May 2017 - 10:23 Ewan Naude
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on May 15 2017. Picture: REUTERS
At the start of the year, we said we would keep a close eye on European politics. Although it’s been scarcely believable at times, what we’ve lived through over the past year or two is not a fantasy brought on by some hallucinogen but a stark reality of the world we live in and all its complexities.

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political fate is still to be decided later in the year, I would bet that her schnitzel and sauerkraut tasted particularly good on the Sunday evening after the results of the French election came in. This result was not a Trump-esque upset, as Macron had been expected to win, but it was another case of a rookie coming through strongly and showing up the established and more seasoned politicians.

Macron has little political experience, having only founded his party in April 2016, but his fresh brand of politics could be a tonic for a divided France. One feels this could be the last-chance saloon for moderate politics in France and that failure would strengthen the hand of Marine Le Pen et al in five years’ time. Like the Lion in Dorothy’s entourage, Macron will need courage in large doses to affect real change, but he is an impressive character who seems to understand the changes and challenges of the 21st century and how to tackle them.

With Merkel looking likely to win a fourth term, Macron is someone with whom she would be happy to share the yellow brick road en route to protecting Project Europe. A France under Le Pen, a Eurosceptic, would have been an extremely difficult situation for Merkel to navigate, if not impossible.

As pleased as Brussels would have been with a Macron victory, it is likely that the Kremlin would have gone easy on the vodka on the Sunday night. On the eve of the election, team Macron was hacked in what points to another Russian attempt to destabilise the Eurozone. Like a meddling mother-in-law, Putin just can’t seem to keep his nose out of everyone else’s business and, as if the fragile union didn’t have enough challenges already, it now needs to be vigilant to ensure the Kremlin has limited influence over its democratic processes.

So, in the words of the iconic Austin Powers, “Well, whoop-de-doo, but what does it all mean [for investors]?” Thus far, 2017 has been a good year for Europe, with the Netherlands electing a centrist government instead of another far-right leader in the form of Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom. The victory was resounding and another significant speed bump successfully negotiated for Europe.

Following the French election, the one problem child that simply won’t get off the couch, find a job and leave its parents’ house is Italy. After the failure of Matteo Renzi’s government to have constitutional reforms passed in late 2016, its commitment to the Eurozone may be questioned, which is something we are watching closely.

At Investec Wealth & Investment, we have been monitoring select European equities, many of which offer a good margin of safety and have been unfairly tainted with negative sentiment around the Eurozone. Through our Global Investment Strategy Group, we have made good geographical calls that came through well in terms of performance in our global portfolios. We continue to be vigilant.

Learn more about some of Investec Wealth & Investment’s offshore offerings.

Ewan Naude is an investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.

