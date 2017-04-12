When investing – or buying jam – too much choice can be a bad thing

Subsequent studies have shown similar results for investments and medical insurance. Faced with too much choice, people put off their decisions for a long time, or even allowed the options to lapse. Even those who do make a choice, often end up making the wrong ones. A study of choices made by investors in 401 (k) retirement saving plans in the US showed that, over time, investors often chose money-market or bond funds over equity funds, even over long-term horizons, despite equities generally outperforming other asset classes over such periods.

Iyengar's studies have encouraged companies to trim down the number of products they offer. Procter & Gamble reduced the number of Head & Shoulders shampoo varieties from 26 to 15, and sales rose 10% as a result. Many investment firms have also consolidated their offerings to make life simpler for investors and encourage investment.

But life and business are not quite that simple. As a species, we seem to value more choice (one hypothesis is that the ancient hunter-gatherers evolved that way to seek out more varieties of food and develop a more balanced diet). Providers of those choices seem happy to oblige us with still more.

It seems too much to ask to expect providers to limit choices in every field (Iyengar says we seem comfortable with a variety of choices of about seven – any more and our anxieties and poor decision-making kicks in). Moreover, striving too hard to limit choice may deprive us over time of better products. What if the extra choices really are better for us than the old ones? And in some areas we do benefit from extra choice – imagine a bookshop that only stocked seven titles (more on this below).