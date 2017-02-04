Tempted to trade when times get tough? Don't do it!

A 2007 study looking at how goalkeepers reacted in the face of a penalty kick found an “action bias” – they jumped to the left or to the right significantly more often than was useful in blocking goals. They moved to the side an overwhelming 94% of the time – meaning they stayed in the middle only 6% of the time. In comparison, the shot went towards the centre 29% of the time.

The insight is that the goalkeeper is motivated by the fear of regret rather than the fear of failure. To have dived and failed feels better than standing still and failing. Diving does not reduce the potential for actual loss (the goal is scored) but does minimise the emotional loss to the goalkeeper.

Investors now find themselves in a similar position. Do you trade or do you hold your positions? Would trading now make you feel better? Action bias might lead us to make some radical changes in investment strategy either by shifting funds between investments or by sitting in 100% cash for fear of losing more. Both would be a mistake: essentially the risks of short-term attempts to time the market outweigh the expected long-term benefits.

The action bias tends to be asymmetric – we feel a strong desire to jump ship to avoid losses, but typically find it difficult to get back into the market once we're out, particularly after a drop when it would be most beneficial.

In investing, if we're to achieve returns, we need to take risks – fact. If we're going to take risks, then periods of loss are not a danger, they're a certainty – fact. But these certain losses are not a problem in the long run; selling when you have a loss is. The action bias tends to lead to frequent, short-term, emotional trades, the benefits of which seldom outweigh the risks.