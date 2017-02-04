Tempted to trade when times get tough? Don't do it!
The risks of short-term attempts to time the market outweigh the expected long-term benefits
As tensions grow over multiple macroeconomic, geopolitical and fundamental issues, many investors are tempted to do something. In general, we all prefer to do something at times of stress and uncertainty rather than doing nothing. In behavioural finance they’ve dubbed it the “action bias”.
A great example can be found in football. Imagine you are the goalkeeper facing a penalty kick. What do you do? Dive right? Dive left? Stand still?
A 2007 study looking at how goalkeepers reacted in the face of a penalty kick found an “action bias” – they jumped to the left or to the right significantly more often than was useful in blocking goals. They moved to the side an overwhelming 94% of the time – meaning they stayed in the middle only 6% of the time. In comparison, the shot went towards the centre 29% of the time.
The insight is that the goalkeeper is motivated by the fear of regret rather than the fear of failure. To have dived and failed feels better than standing still and failing. Diving does not reduce the potential for actual loss (the goal is scored) but does minimise the emotional loss to the goalkeeper.
Investors now find themselves in a similar position. Do you trade or do you hold your positions? Would trading now make you feel better? Action bias might lead us to make some radical changes in investment strategy either by shifting funds between investments or by sitting in 100% cash for fear of losing more. Both would be a mistake: essentially the risks of short-term attempts to time the market outweigh the expected long-term benefits.
The action bias tends to be asymmetric – we feel a strong desire to jump ship to avoid losses, but typically find it difficult to get back into the market once we're out, particularly after a drop when it would be most beneficial.
In investing, if we're to achieve returns, we need to take risks – fact. If we're going to take risks, then periods of loss are not a danger, they're a certainty – fact. But these certain losses are not a problem in the long run; selling when you have a loss is. The action bias tends to lead to frequent, short-term, emotional trades, the benefits of which seldom outweigh the risks.
The bias leads us to want to do something, but doesn't lead us to anything specific. So if you feel compelled to do something, as most of us do, look for constructive actions.
We know investors tend to make serious behavioural mistakes at this time. They require sound advice and reassurance. Investec Wealth & Investment maintains as a core philosophy of wealth management that staying the path of a well-constructed and diversified investment portfolio will ultimately lead to real risk-adjusted returns through market cycles.
Here are a few simple rules to help you through the current feverish reaction.
Rule #1: Recognise that volatility and periodic corrections are common in equity markets.
The key to getting through unexpected turbulence is to understand that swings in the financial market are normal – and relatively insignificant over the long haul. The best approach to protect portfolios is to diversify among a broad mix of asset classes so that you are better poised to buffer the declines in the equity market.
Rule #2: Tune out the noise and remove emotion from investing.
According to Dalbar & Lipper in a study titled Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behaviour done from 1995 to 2014, the “investor behaviour penalty” (investors’ propensity to buy and sell their investments at the wrong time) amounted to 3.9% per year. On a R1-million initial investment, this translated into a difference of R2.95-million growth over 20 years (R5.7-million vs R2.8-million).
Seeing the same story at the top of every news site you visit, as well as observing related portfolio fluctuations, is likely to worry you more than it should.
Try not to look at your accounts every day. It's unnecessary and may do more harm than good
If you’re a long-term investor, resist the urge to make drastic changes to your investment plans in reaction to market moves. You may find what’s driving the overreaction in markets is nothing more than speculation.
Making shifts to your portfolio in the hopes of avoiding a loss or finding a gain rarely works long term. Investors who panicked and dumped equity holdings in 2008 and 2009, believing they could get back in when “the coast was clear”, were likely to have suffered equity losses without the benefit of fully participating in the recovery.
Also, try not to look at your accounts every day. It's unnecessary and may do more harm than good. Remember that portfolio changes, aside from routine rebalancing, can result in significant capital gains. And don't forget you need to know when to jump out of the market and then get back in – decisions few investors can and should tackle.
Rule #3: Make volatility work for you.
Save more and continue to invest regularly. Boosting savings is important to your long-term financial goals. Investec Wealth & Investment believes market returns may well be muted over the next few years; therefore, stick to your investing principles and avoid getting caught up in the market.
If you invest regularly, you're putting the market's natural volatility to work for you. Continue making contributions to take advantage of rand-cost averaging. Buying a fixed rand amount on a regular schedule offers opportunities to buy low during market dips. Over time, regular contributions can help reduce the average price you pay for your investments.
The inaction plan
If your portfolio is broadly diversified and has the appropriate balance for your financial goals, time horizon and risk comfort level, sticking with it is wise.
Because no one knows what the future holds, a diversified strategy can be more advantageous than shifting too much in any direction. You can resist the temptation and save yourself the stress by tuning out the noise. It's okay to ignore volatility – that's part of the plan. Don’t just do something, stand there!
Investec Wealth & Investment advises many of South Africa’s foremost families, trusts and charitable foundations in the preservation and appreciation of their wealth. Click here for more information.
Patrick Duggan is a wealth manager at Investec Wealth & Investment. Acknowledgement: Many of the insights above draw upon a blog by Greg B Davies, PhD, from August 4 2011.
This article was paid for by Investec.
Please login or register to comment.