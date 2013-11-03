It’s a photo finish for looks, money

DALEN Lance, an actor, model, recording artist and MC — perhaps best known as the face of the Absa Kweeka advertising campaign — tells Moyagabo Maake about the cost of being telegenic, and his dream beachfront home

Are you good with money, or irresponsible?

Reasonably responsible. I manage my income flows quite well, but now and then I make foolish errors.

How much does it cost to look this good for TV?

Hehe. There’s no doubt that being a television personality requires a bit of upkeep in order to remain telegenic for your clients.

That being said, it’s a costly affair, when you factor in training, hair, food, skin care. which is 365 days a year, because you’re never quite sure when that call might come.

What did your childhood experience teach you about money?

That money doesn’t make you happy, but provides options.

What has been your biggest extravagance?

Definitely my properties and the purchase of my car, an Audi A5. Having a comfortable home and transport are essential to my sanity in this business.

Do you rate cars in terms of practicalities, speed or looks?

All of the above, actually. But I do know that I enjoy travelling with a sense of comfort.

Have you ever been really broke?

Absolutely. When I started out in the television business, I was continuously living from hand to mouth and gig to gig. I’m fortunate and highly blessed to be a bit more self-reliant now.

And now that you are better off, are you happier?

As stated before, the cash and material possessions have no bearing on my sense of wellbeing and happiness. I’m sure if these things were to go, I would be unsettled, but things have a way of working themselves out.

How do you prefer to pay for things — cash, card or cheque?

I use a card and cash. The convenience of a card without the hassle and security risks of carrying cash makes it preferable.

What is one thing you wish you could buy?

A holiday apartment in Cape Town.

What has been your best buy?

Undoubtedly, my Samsung LED TV. Wireless transmission and a perfect picture, clarity and sound.

Do you invest in shares, unit trusts or property?

Property and shares.

What is the best money advice you have been given?

When you get the cash, settle your short-term debts immediately. Then invest and be sure to diversify ... 1/3 property, 1/3 cash, 1/3 shares.

Have you ever tried to conceal how much you earn to make others feel more comfortable?

Only as a sign of respect and not feeling the need to share that specific information ... there really is no need. I find it unsettling when people talk about how much they earn.

If you won a million dollars, what would you spend it on (apart from giving to charity)?

Million dollars? ... That’s about R10m. Again, apartment on the Cape Town, beachfront — small one; two-week holiday to Hong Kong, Barcelona or somewhere in Italy; and invest the rest.

