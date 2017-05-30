sThe rand has been trading asymmetrically over the past few days as local political issues and expected ratings announcements keep it on the back foot
Are the Guptas merely a front for bigger money far away? Did an EFF MP ask the Guptas to fund his organisation? Why did the Guptas get SA citizenship status? What?
Jayshree Pardesi is accusing of flouting the tender process when appointing the architect for Nkandla upgrades — but a missing document is‘ vital’
Wilmot James is going to the University of Columbia Medical Centre in New York
Johnson Matthey says that for the year ended March 31, sales of vehicle catalysts were up 16%, and the firm was widening its business into high energy battery materials
While the economy added jobs in the first quarter, there was a big jump in the number of people looking for work, and the situation for jobless youth is deteriorating
AgriSA says commercial farmers have introduced a range of interventions, such as housing and healthcare, to prevent absenteeism and improve productivity
Washington’s politics are becoming the politics of the campus; argument is irrelevant, opposition is everything, writes Daniel Henninger
Frans Steyn returns ahead of the French series after a petulant walkout in 2014, and is welcomed by Allister Coetzee
The original buyer put the guitar back on auction to raise money for the Southern Poverty Law Center, to wage legal battles against white supremacists and others