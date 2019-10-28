Death of IS chief death Baghdadi may not make the militants any less menacing
The Rand Corporation says such strikes against the heads of terror groups can be counterproductive, given the potential to strengthen their resolve and encourage retaliatory attacks
28 October 2019 - 18:11
London — When Donald Trump announced the killing of the leader of Islamic State (IS) on Sunday in a US operation, he hailed it as an immediate change to global security. The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the US president said, had brought a brutal killer to justice and would make the world “a much safer place”.
Baghdadi’s death was undoubtedly a symbolic blow for a once-potent terror group which is losing its power, analysts said: earlier in 2019, IS surrendered the final portion of its self-proclaimed caliphate, a sliver of territory in north-eastern Syria, to US-backed forces.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.