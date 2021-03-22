World / Europe Turkey’s lira tumbles after Erdogan sacks central bank chief BL PREMIUM

London/Istanbul — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan triggered a slide in Turkey’s financial markets by sacking the central bank chief who had been regarded as a crucial force in pulling the lira from historic lows.

The currency plummeted as much as 14% in frenetic trading on Monday, while the stock market shed almost a tenth of its value and investors rushed out of the country’s local and foreign currency debt...