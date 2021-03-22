Turkey’s lira tumbles after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

London/Istanbul — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan triggered a slide in Turkey’s financial markets by sacking the central bank chief who had been regarded as a crucial force in pulling the lira from historic lows.
The currency plummeted as much as 14% in frenetic trading on Monday, while the stock market shed almost a tenth of its value and investors rushed out of the country’s local and foreign currency debt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now