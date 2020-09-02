FBI investigates deaths of SA mining executives in UK corruption probe
James Bethel and Gerrit Strydom were seen as witnesses in the UK’s Serious Fraud Office inquiry into ENRC
02 September 2020 - 23:17
London — The FBI is investigating the deaths of two former mining executives who British prosecutors saw as potential witnesses in one of the UK’s biggest corruption probes.
James Bethel, 44, and Gerrit Strydom, 45, were found dead at a motel in Springfield, Missouri, in May 2015, when the two were on a road trip across the US.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now