FBI investigates deaths of SA mining executives in UK corruption probe James Bethel and Gerrit Strydom were seen as witnesses in the UK's Serious Fraud Office inquiry into ENRC

London — The FBI is investigating the deaths of two former mining executives who British prosecutors saw as potential witnesses in one of the UK’s biggest corruption probes.

James Bethel, 44, and Gerrit Strydom, 45, were found dead at a motel in Springfield, Missouri, in May 2015, when the two were on a road trip across the US.