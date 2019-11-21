Brexit talks: brutal reckoning awaits the UK
Tough talks loom as Britain faces demands for compliance with many EU laws in return for a free-trade deal
21 November 2019 - 17:36
London — As far as Boris Johnson is concerned, the hard part is already over.
Britain’s prime minister told the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) members on Monday that victory in the December 12 general election will allow him to “get Brexit done” and then swiftly broker an agreement with the EU on the two sides’ future relationship.
