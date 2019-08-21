World / Europe Floating nuclear reactor to set sail in Russia The Akademik Lomonosov will be the first floating nuclear power plant since the MH-1A Sturgis — a US military reactor that supplied the Panama Canal with power from 1968 to 1975 BL PREMIUM

Murmansk — On Friday, three tugs will tow the Akademik Lomonosov barge out of Murmansk to begin a 5,000km voyage to a remote port on the other side of Russia’s Arctic coast, and in the process send waves through the nuclear energy sector.

The vessel is a floating nuclear reactor, a portable power plant designed to supply electricity to areas disconnected from the grid, and envisaged by Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom as the future of small-scale nuclear power with an eye on export opportunities in developing countries.