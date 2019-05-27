France and Germany at odds over future EU leadership

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The African free-trade agreement has the potential to increase growth, raise welfare and stimulate industrial development across the continent, writes Faizel Ismail
Fragmented parliament triggers race to secure top jobs
KZN's new premier pledges action and starts walking the talk by being inaugurated at his residence instead of a grand affair at the Royal Showgrounds
Full-year dividend increases as profit after tax rose to R3.3bn and the group said it will pay a final ordinary dividend of 249c
8.3m (40.7%) of SA youth aged 15 to 34 were not in employment, education or training. In the Eastern Cape province, the percentage jumps to 47.1%
You can now use your investment allowances to buy offshore life cover
The R2.4m death claim following the murder of Nathan Ganas featured at Momentum’s claim statistics briefing
It's always amazing to play here, says king of clay Nadal
A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing, writes Anjana Ahuja
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.