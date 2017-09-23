Germany — a test of compassion
When Angela Merkel opened the door to more than 1-million refugees, some believed it was an act of political suicide. Two years on, what happened to others caught up in the migration crisis, asks Guy Chazan
23 September 2017 - 08:27
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.