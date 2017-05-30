World / Europe

Merkel makes a mistake in compounding Trump’s error

Merkel’s questioning of support from the UK and US is premature — and will delight the Russians

BL PREMIUM
30 May 2017 - 12:49 Gideon Rachman

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.