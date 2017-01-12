Property hot in ski resort Davos

Among several rival creation stories concerning the winter skiing holiday, British readers may favour the one that stars Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The famed detective novelist and creator of Sherlock Holmes moved to Davos in the Swiss Alps in 1893 to provide respite for his wife, Louise, who had been diagnosed with tuberculosis that year.

The mountain air seemed effective — she lived for more than a decade. Conan Doyle, meanwhile, was so enamoured with his skiing expeditions that he reported on them in the English journal The Strand Magazine. The secret — in England at least — was out, and the skiing holiday was born.

Louise wouldn’t get much peace and quiet these days. On January 17, more than 2,500 of the world’s great and good will descend on the small mountain town — and Klosters, its neighbour — for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. About 40 will be world leaders and there will be a healthy allocation of celebrities — last year guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Bono and Will.i.am.

There may also be a few more chalet owners than usual among the throng. Like many other Swiss ski resorts, the town has seen a glut of new homes built in the past few years. The trend is a perverse result of a new rule intended to limit the number of second homes across Switzerland.