Xi Jinping implicated in bungled early response to coronavirus
16 February 2020 - 16:08
Chinese President Xi Jinping issued orders to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak almost two weeks earlier than previously thought, according to an account that appears to contradict the narrative that local officials were to blame for allowing the epidemic to spiral.
The official Communist Party magazine Qiushi’s account at the weekend says Xi met the party’s politburo standing committee, China’s most powerful decision-making body, and gave instructions on the virus response on January 7 — 13 days before the public was warned about the outbreak’s severity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now