China’s growing power suppresses criticism of Uighur crackdown
Most global leaders remain silent over Beijing’s internment and treatment of Muslim group
18 December 2019 - 15:11
Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil triggered an international stand-off when he criticised Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, prompting China’s state broadcaster to drop his club’s latest game in one of the Premier League’s biggest markets.
“Korans are being burnt. Mosques are being shut down. Muslim schools are being banned. Religious scholars are being killed one by one,” the Turkish-German player wrote on Twitter. “Despite all this, Muslims stay quiet.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.