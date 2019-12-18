World / Asia China’s growing power suppresses criticism of Uighur crackdown Most global leaders remain silent over Beijing’s internment and treatment of Muslim group BL PREMIUM

Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil triggered an international stand-off when he criticised Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, prompting China’s state broadcaster to drop his club’s latest game in one of the Premier League’s biggest markets.

“Korans are being burnt. Mosques are being shut down. Muslim schools are being banned. Religious scholars are being killed one by one,” the Turkish-German player wrote on Twitter. “Despite all this, Muslims stay quiet.”