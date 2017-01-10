Rafsanjani’s death rattles Iran reformers ahead of elections

Tehran — Hours before he died of a heart attack, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was discussing politics over lunch with Iran’s health minister.

It was a subject that had been a passion of the former Iranian president since he studied theology in the holy city of Qom as a teenager, but on Sunday the conversation was tinged with concern, according to Hassan Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, the minister.

Rafsanjani’s worries centred on the polarisation of Iran’s political scene — a reference to the power struggles playing out between pro-reform forces and regime hardliners.

Those tensions are expected to escalate as Iran prepares for presidential elections in May at which Hassan Rouhani, the centrist president, is seeking a second term.