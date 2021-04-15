World / Americas US signals new approach to war with Afghan withdrawal US president’s certainty about Afghanistan is not shared by all, some in his own administration BL PREMIUM

Washington — When asked whether members of Joe Biden’s national security team disagreed with his decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan, the White House press secretary acknowledged there had been dissent.

“[T]he president welcomed the advice, welcomed at times disagreement about what the appropriate path forward should be,” Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, adding that Biden had asked his national security team “not to sugarcoat it”...