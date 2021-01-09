World / Americas Stacey Abrams: the political strategist who won Georgia BL PREMIUM

When Stacey Abrams was 18 years old, she spent a long night in a college computer lab, mapping out the next 40 years of her life.

Heartbroken after being dumped by her then-boyfriend, she channelled her energy into a Lotus 1-2-3 spreadsheet of ambitious goals, according to her political memoir. By 24, she would write a bestselling spy novel. By 30, she would be a millionaire entrepreneur. By 35, she would be the mayor of Atlanta, Georgia...