World / Americas Joe Biden: a president-elect with big ambitions but more prosaic skills The quiet man may well have the ability to win over rivals on both sides of the partisan divide

New York — It was not the soaring rhetoric of Barack Obama or the provocative stream-of-consciousness of Donald Trump. When Joe Biden took the stage in Wilmington for his victory speech on Saturday night, his first instinct was to identify the little-known Delaware dignitaries standing in the parking lot before him. Some of the best lines of his 15-minute address — like pledging to not see red states or blue states, but only the US — had been borrowed from Obama.

But if Biden’s political communications skills are prosaic, his policy ambitions are not. The goals he set himself in his first public appearance since securing victory in Tuesday’s election included containing a pandemic, eradicating systemic racism and healing a nation at war with itself.