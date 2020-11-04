World / Americas Tight US election reveals Trump’s resilience and flaws in Biden’s campaign ‘Tonight proves the Latino vote is a persuadable universe, but Democrats did not treat it as such,’ says consultant Chuck Rocha BL PREMIUM

Washington — In the early hours of Wednesday Donald Trump and Joe Biden still did not know who had won the presidential election but one thing was clear: Democrats had not secured the big victory some had anticipated.

Heading into election day, Democrats were not only confident they would avoid a repeat of the surprise loss in 2016, but were counting on several factors to give Biden a strong tailwind. Instead, the Democratic challenger remains in a precarious position.