Big Tech told it needs overhaul to stamp out competition abuse
Congressional report sets out damning findings and road map for new legislation
07 October 2020 - 16:56
Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook have all abused their market power, according to a damning US Congressional report that recommended forcing large technology companies to restructure their businesses entirely.
A 449-page report released on Tuesday by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee amounts to a justification and a road map for what would be the biggest assault on corporate power in the technology industry since the 1990s.
