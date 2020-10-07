World / Americas Big Tech told it needs overhaul to stamp out competition abuse Congressional report sets out damning findings and road map for new legislation BL PREMIUM

Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook have all abused their market power, according to a damning US Congressional report that recommended forcing large technology companies to restructure their businesses entirely.

A 449-page report released on Tuesday by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee amounts to a justification and a road map for what would be the biggest assault on corporate power in the technology industry since the 1990s.