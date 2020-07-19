Civil rights stalwart John Lewis was true to the cause to the end
Democratic congressman spent his life in a courageous and non-violent fight for equality
19 July 2020 - 16:25
Washington — “We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen, we are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again. And then you holler, ‘be patient’. How long can we be patient? We want our freedom and we want it now.”
John Lewis, who made those remarks in late August 1963 in front of Washington DC’s Lincoln Memorial, died on Friday night, after a lifetime as a totemic figure in the US civil rights movement and more than three decades as a Democratic congressman.
