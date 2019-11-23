World / Americas Private equity comes under fire in Washington Industry steps up lobbying after finding itself in the crosshairs of politicians — and a singer BL PREMIUM

Private equity firms are lobbying politicians in Washington as their industry’s far-reaching role in the US economy draws fire from constituencies as diverse as unions, prison reform advocates, Hollywood screenwriters — and Taylor Swift.

Congressional hearings held this week ended a long period in which “there hasn’t been a substantial degree of political scrutiny of the private equity industry, besides that around [Bain Capital founder] Mitt Romney in 2012,” said Jim Baker, leader of the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, a pressure group targeting the industry.