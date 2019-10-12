US agrees limited trade deal with China
‘Substantial phase one’ agreement offers some US tariff relief for limited Chinese concessions
12 October 2019 - 09:22
The US and China reached a truce in their trade war on Friday after Washington agreed a limited deal that will see the US hold off on tariff increases next week in exchange for some Chinese concessions, primarily on agricultural purchases.
The tentative agreement — described by Donald Trump, the US president, as a “substantial phase one deal” — will offer some respite to the global economy and could calm markets unnerved by escalating tensions between the countries.
