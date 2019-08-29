World / Americas Argentina seeks extension to repay $101bn of debt BL PREMIUM

Argentina’s embattled government will ask its creditors including the IMF for more time to pay off $101bn of debts, as the country struggles to avoid a ninth sovereign default.

The Latin American country was plunged back into crisis in August after reformist President Mauricio Macri suffered an unexpectedly heavy defeat in a nationwide primary election, which all but wiped out his chances of re-election in October.