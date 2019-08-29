Argentina seeks extension to repay $101bn of debt

Argentina’s embattled government will ask its creditors including the IMF for more time to pay off $101bn of debts, as the country struggles to avoid a ninth sovereign default.
The Latin American country was plunged back into crisis in August after reformist President Mauricio Macri suffered an unexpectedly heavy defeat in a nationwide primary election, which all but wiped out his chances of re-election in October.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.