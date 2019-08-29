Argentina debt: What constitutes a sovereign default?

Defining a sovereign default is often tricky in practice, with many countries couching their debt restructuring in “voluntary” terms.
Typically one of the major credit rating agencies will declare a default or selective default when a country fails to adhere to all of its debt obligations, whether through late or incomplete payment or outright repudiation.
