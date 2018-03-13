Brazil gets tough in war on crime in Rio’s slums

Maria Cristina dos Santos, sister of the man who was arrested, cries in anger. "He is poor but doesn’t have to be humiliated," she yells, adding that while he uses drugs he is not involved in trafficking. "They have nothing better to do. The state, instead of investing in schools, jobs, buses, sandals for children, they put money on rifles" for soldiers.

Her anger is directed at President Michel Temer, who, last month, signed a decree putting the military in charge of security in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where levels of violence have risen in tandem with vicious drug gang infighting and a lack of adequate policing in the midst of an economic crisis. Temer said the intervention was needed because organised crime, "is a metastasis that spreads around the country".

Yet critics see the intervention as a ploy to lift Temer’s government, party and allies in an election year. Temer said last month that he would not run in the October 7 poll.

A survey by CNT/MDA shows that 69% of Brazilians approve of Temer’s decision. However, the move divides citizens of the favelas. In the streets of Vila Kennedy, a woman whispers that she will be reprimanded by gang members if she speaks up, and dashes away: "We have nothing to do, we are trapped in the middle of all this."

Vinícius Rodrígues, says parts of Vila Kennedy are "at war", but fears the military will leave a mess for residents after they leave: "We will stay behind and suffer the consequences," as gang members could retaliate against locals. In another favela called Kelson’s, a woman accused of being an informer was reportedly tortured by gang members, who placed a grenade in her mouth.

Reginaldo Lima, who has worked as a mediator between warring factions in some of Rio’s favelas, agrees: "The residents now have to live in a permanent face-off with drug traffickers on the one side and military men on the other side, and risk being caught in crossfire. Criminals are not dumb. In the Brazilian criminal culture, when you confront them, they will lay low, but then they will always return, more organised and stronger."

Military men hand out leaflets to residents of Jardim Catarina, another poor area, bearing a picture of Rio’s famous Sugarloaf Mountain and the words: "It is not enough for it to be wonderful, it has to be secure". In Vila Kennedy soldiers unload chemical toilets. Some residents welcome them.

"There’s always been gangs, but not with the heavy weapons they carry now. There are shoot-outs all the time and you can’t do anything without their permission here," says a male resident who wishes to remain unnamed. For him, the intervention is "totally a political move" by the government to lift its battered popularity but, he adds, "things are better with them here", motioning to patrolling soldiers.