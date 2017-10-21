George Saunders on Lincoln, Trump and winning the Man Booker
Although written a month before he announced his candidacy, the author does not resent the way Trump has coloured the book’s reception
21 October 2017 - 14:45
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.