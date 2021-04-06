World / Africa ‘Some hid in the sea’: Islamist attack on Mozambique town a turning point in Africa’s ignored war BL PREMIUM

The attack bore all the hallmarks of the Islamist insurgents that have terrorised Mozambique’s far northern Cabo Delgado region for the past three years. Gunmen converged on a refugee-filled town.

They waited, cutting off access by road. Then, at about 4pm on March 24, they opened fire. More than 100 insurgents laid waste to the coastal town of Palma, destroying civic buildings, robbing and setting fire to at least one bank and killing dozens of people, according to Mozambican officials, security consultants and an AU report seen by the Financial Times...