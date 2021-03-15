Mozambique looks to private sector in war against insurgents
Despite outrage over abuses, the president is using SA companies to support the army
15 March 2021 - 16:53
Johannesburg — When Islamist insurgents swept deep into Mozambique’s gas-rich north in 2020, helicopters flown by SA private military contractors bailed government forces out of what could have been a military disaster, threatening multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) investments.
But Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) is also accused of committing war crimes — indiscriminately shooting into crowds of civilians and attacking a hospital in “a pattern of repeated, reckless targeting”, according to an Amnesty International report in March that has put a spotlight on the role of private security in the war for the resource-rich province of Cabo Delgado...
