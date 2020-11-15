World / Africa Tigray crisis: ‘They know how to fight and they can do it till the end’ Tigray is at war with the federal government in Addis Ababa, which can have huge consequences for the Horn of Africa BL PREMIUM

Nairobi/London — Nigsti Tadese knew another war was coming when she heard the whoosh of a jet fighter from the Ethiopian air force flying over Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, a region in the north of the country bordering on Eritrea.

“We lost our fellows in the last war with Eritrea,” said Nigsti, a grocery store owner, referring to the gruesome Ethiopian-Eritrean conflict of 1998-2000 in which about 70,000 people died and almost no land changed hands.