World / Africa Zambia warns it is preparing for default Africa’s second-biggest copper producer says it cannot meet payments if creditors reject plea for delay BL PREMIUM

Zambia has warned it is ready to become the first African country to default as a result of the coronavirus pandemic if investors in its $3bn worth of dollar bonds reject a request by the country to suspend payments.

Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, which is attempting to restructure its $12bn of external debt, has become a crucial test of global efforts to help emerging nations find debt relief as the pandemic devastates their economies.