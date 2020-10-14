Zambia warns it is preparing for default
Africa’s second-biggest copper producer says it cannot meet payments if creditors reject plea for delay
14 October 2020 - 18:18
Zambia has warned it is ready to become the first African country to default as a result of the coronavirus pandemic if investors in its $3bn worth of dollar bonds reject a request by the country to suspend payments.
Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, which is attempting to restructure its $12bn of external debt, has become a crucial test of global efforts to help emerging nations find debt relief as the pandemic devastates their economies.
