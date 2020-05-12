World / Africa Limited testing shows Nigeria turning blind eye to virus BL PREMIUM

Scores of mysterious deaths in northern Nigeria have sparked speculation that the coronavirus may be moving untracked through Africa’s most populous nation, which has reported few confirmed cases but conducted fewer tests than other countries with smaller populations.

As of Tuesday, 10 weeks after Nigeria reported sub-Saharan Africa’s first coronavirus cases, the country had recorded 4,641 infections out of a population of about 200-million. That is compared with about 5,127 cases in Ghana, where the population is only 30-million, 11,350 cases in SA and 9,746 cases in Egypt.