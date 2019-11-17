Libya: Caught in a crossfire in a city under siege
Three million Tripoli civilians increasingly face indiscriminate drone attacks, air raids and artillery barrages
17 November 2019 - 19:12
Each day before she leaves her home in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, Khadija Boaishi checks the internet for reports of fighting or air raids on her route.
“We feel unsafe, but life goes on,” said Boaishi, a university professor whose city has for seven months been under siege by forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
