Egyptian farmers hit as Nile Delta comes under threat

Kafr al-Sheikh — Abdel Aziz Haikal reaches down to grab a green shoot from a paddy field in Egypt’s northern Nile Delta at a time of year when the plant should be filled with rice grains. Instead the farmer rubs the husk between his fingers and says: "Look how empty it is."

Land in his village was traditionally fed by fresh water from the Nile river, which helped make his province, Kafr al-Sheikh, one of the most fertile in the delta. But Nile water stopped reaching Haikal’s village of Abu Saieed five years ago and is becoming ever harder to replace.

For centuries, the banks of the Nile have been home to farms producing rice as well as cotton and wheat. But now water shortages, soil degradation and pollution have created a crisis that has undermined agriculture in the delta, which is struggling to support millions of impoverished farmers.

Haikal and his neighbours find they have no choice but to irrigate their fields with untreated agricultural drainage water polluted by nearby fish farms. They complain it is leading to smaller harvests.

Compounding their problems, the river has become a focus of regional tensions since Ethiopia started to construct a $4.8bn hydropower project on the Blue Nile, the source of most of the water reaching Egypt. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be the largest of its kind in Africa and a linchpin of Ethiopia’s ambitious plans for economic development. Cairo fears that its already strained water resources will decline further when the dam has been completed.

But the problems in the Nile Delta have been decades in the making. Rising sea levels in the Mediterranean have increased the salinity of underground water and the soil. Population growth has put more pressure on existing water resources, while the mass dumping of industrial waste in irrigation canals has polluted waterways.

Water scarcity and the economy

Ahmed Abdel Alti, Egypt’s irrigation minister, said recently that water scarcity was imposing limits on Egypt’s economic development. The impoverished farmers of the northern Delta have been the first to see the effect in the shape of declining productivity.

"The Delta is already suffering a water crisis due to existing environmental problems," said Mohamed Ghanem, a researcher at the government’s agricultural research institute. "The farmers are feeling it and the Ethiopian dam could make things worse."

Egypt falls well below the internationally accepted definition of water poverty, which is set at 1,000m³ or less per person per year. The country has less than 600m³ per person.