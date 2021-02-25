Why global Covid infections have plummeted
A sharp drop in infections, including in SA, brings hope but masks signs of resurgence in parts of Europe
25 February 2021 - 15:03
A significant fall in global coronavirus cases since the turn of the year has bolstered hopes that countries will be able to contain the pandemic despite concern over the emergence of new variants.
Global infection rates have dropped precipitously since the start of 2021, from more than 5-million cases a week to 2.5-million in mid-February. The sharpest declines have come in some of the countries worst affected in late 2020, including the US, UK, SA, Israel and Portugal. Case rates in each of these countries have dropped by more than 50% over the past month. ..
