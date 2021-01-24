World Vaccine delays in poorer nations threaten advanced economies WHO warns that the longer it takes to provide vaccines, tests and treatments to all countries, the faster the virus will take hold BL PREMIUM

London — Advanced economies face a significant hit to their economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic unless they help developing countries speed up their vaccination programmes, according to a report that will be published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday.

If the rollout of vaccines in developing countries continues on its current trajectory, advanced economies face output losses of up to $2.4-trillion — or 3.5% of their annual GDP before the pandemic — because of disruptions to global trade and supply chains, the study said...