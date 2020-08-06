Protesting Putin: Kremlin faces revolt in the regions
Large demonstrations in the far east are the latest to show discontent with the Russian president beyond Moscow
06 August 2020 - 18:28
Khabarovsk — Vladimir Putin had been reassured that the regional election in September 2018 would be nothing to worry about. Putin’s man would retain the governorship of Khabarovsk Krai, a region in Russia’s far east, securing a small majority in the first round, one of his intelligence agencies had predicted. The upstart local opposition challenger was no threat.
“According to the results of a survey conducted by the Special Services of the Russian Federal Protection Agency ... victory in this election, already in the first round, is altogether likely for the incumbent,” the Russian president was advised in a document seen by the FT.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now