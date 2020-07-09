The Recessionals: why coronavirus is another cruel setback for millennials
The elderly are more vulnerable to Covid-19 but those under 40 have suffered the biggest economic blow
09 July 2020 - 16:23
Nick Andersen packed up his life in Charleston, South Carolina, and headed south for a new job and a new start. On March 1, he signed a one-year lease on an apartment in Miami. Within two weeks of taking up his position at a financial software company, he was working from home.
A month later, he wasn’t working at all.
