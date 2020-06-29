Why Beijing is rushing to push through Hong Kong security law
China wants to introduce legislation before possible pro-democracy protests on July 1
29 June 2020 - 18:19
Singapore — The top echelon of China’s parliament is convening for the second time in less than two weeks. For a body that normally meets every other month, the extraordinary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee is a sign that it has urgent business to attend to.
The pressing business at hand concerns Hong Kong. The NPC is racing to finalise and pass a contentious national security law for Hong Kong that could come into force before Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese sovereignty.
