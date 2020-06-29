Defection of white seniors is a troubling sign for Trump
Older Republican voters are concerned about Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the Black Lives Matter protests
29 June 2020 - 18:51
Washington — The coronavirus pandemic is eroding Donald Trump’s popularity among a group that was crucial to his 2016 victory — older white Americans — a worrying sign for the president’s re-election hopes.
According to a New York Times-Siena College poll released last week, two-fifths of white voters aged 65 and over say they do not approve of the way Trump has been handling coronavirus and the George Floyd protests.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now