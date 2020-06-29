World Defection of white seniors is a troubling sign for Trump Older Republican voters are concerned about Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the Black Lives Matter protests BL PREMIUM

Washington — The coronavirus pandemic is eroding Donald Trump’s popularity among a group that was crucial to his 2016 victory — older white Americans — a worrying sign for the president’s re-election hopes.

According to a New York Times-Siena College poll released last week, two-fifths of white voters aged 65 and over say they do not approve of the way Trump has been handling coronavirus and the George Floyd protests.