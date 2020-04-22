World US farmers destroy food as demand drops amid pandemic lockdown ‘We haven’t seen anything like this in our lifetime’ BL PREMIUM

Washington — Katie and Jim DiGangi, who run a dairy farm in Wisconsin, have spent the past several weeks dumping as much as 75,708l of milk a day. In California, Jack Vessey, a lettuce and leafy green farmer, has destroyed 142ha of his crop by ploughing his tractor through unharvested fields.

The two farms are almost 3,200km apart but both have become examples of the damage done by the coronavirus outbreak to the complex supply chains that bring food from farms to tables in the US.