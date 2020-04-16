World Wake up and smell lots more coffee as people stay home Brazil coffee producers are working flat out with 2020 orders expected to be more than double those of last year BL PREMIUM

London/São Paulo — The coronavirus pandemic set off a scramble for coffee beans last month as roasters worked flat out to meet demand from stockpiling consumers while shutdowns disrupted supply.

José Marcos Magalhães, head of Brazil’s second-largest coffee co-operative Minasul, watched shipments to Europe and North America surge. Minasul had been expecting to ship 400,000 bags (each containing 60kg of beans) for the whole of 2020, but its orders rose past that level in March. Magalhães now expects international sales for the year to top 800,000 bags — more than double last year’s 360,000.